St. Paul Time Capsule Highlights Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A time capsule is putting the spotlight on climate change.
Several groups helped organize the capsule’s dedication in St. Paul Saturday.
Organizers asked people to put items in the capsule that they could lose to climate change.
There were lots of hand-written letters, drawings from children, artwork and jewelry.
Those who came out said they want to protect the earth for years to come.
“I have grandchildren, and so I’d like them to be able to grow up and have a world to live in, and be able to have grandchildren if they want,” said event volunteer Jeanne Fahlstrom.
Similar events happened in several cities across the country.