Mike’s Mix: Dancing In The Moonlight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak searches the Twin Cities for the most creative cocktails around. This week, he’s in Borough, trying his hand at a few Thanksgiving cocktails, including Dancing in the Moonlight — a pumpkin pie in a glass.

1 Whole Egg

1 oz Pumpkin Puree *

¾ oz Ginger Syrup **

½ oz Demerara Syrup ***

¼ oz St. Elizabeth’s Allspice Dram

2 oz Plantation 5-Year Rum

2 Dashes of Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters

* To make Pumpkin Puree: in a saucepan, combine 1 can of pumpkin puree and spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, as instructed on the can). Add 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract, and 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar. Simmer on low to blend flavors, then remove from heat and let cool at room temperature before using or storing in the refrigerator.

** To make Ginger Syrup: In a saucepan over medium heat, dissolve 1 cup of granulated white sugar in 1 cup of water. Add 1 cup of sliced ginger to the mixture, bring to a boil, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, steep for an hour, and then strain out ginger. Use or store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

*** To make Demerara Syrup: In a saucepan, over medium heat, dissolve 1 cup of Demerara sugar in 1 cup of water. Cool, and use or store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, and shake over ice until very cold. Remove ice by straining, and then shake again (called a “dry shake”) until the little flecks of ice are no longer audible. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with freshly ground nutmeg.

Not Far From The Tree

¼ oz Vanilla Simple Syrup *

½ oz Dolin Blanc Dry Vermouth

1 oz Leopold Brothers Cranberry Liqueur

1 ¾ oz Green Apple Vodka

2 Dashes Lemon Bitters

* To make Vanilla Simple Syrup: combine 1 cup of granulated white sugar and 1 cup of water in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Split a vanilla bean lengthwise, place in a heatproof jar or bottle, and pour the hot syrup over the bean. Allow to stand for 8 to 10 hours; remove bean, and use or store for up to two weeks.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass or tin. Add ice and stir until well-chilled and diluted. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Borough’s dining room and bar offer a warm, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. The menus change frequently with the availability of seasonal ingredients. Happy hour is available at the bar from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special happy hour offerings include ½ off select beer taps, $1/ounce pours of select wines, $6 craft cocktails on tap and a special happy hour food menu.

