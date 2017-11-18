Hutchinson Veteran Receives France’s Highest Honor

Filed Under: Hutchinson, World War II

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A World War II veteran from Hutchinson received a very special honor Saturday.

Elvin “Speedy” Homan fought on the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day in 1944.

He was captured by German soldiers in the Netherlands, and spent months as a prisoner of war.

elvin speedy homan Hutchinson Veteran Receives Frances Highest Honor

Elvin “Speedy” Homan (credit: CBS)

France’s Consul General honored him with the Legion of Honor, the country’s highest national honor.

“It was awesome,” Homan said. “I thought I’d never get it but I did. I did get it. And I appreciate very much that the Consul gave it.”

Homan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1945, but he re-enlisted in 1950 to serve in the Korean War.

