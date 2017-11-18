Hutchinson Veteran Receives France’s Highest Honor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A World War II veteran from Hutchinson received a very special honor Saturday.
Elvin “Speedy” Homan fought on the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day in 1944.
He was captured by German soldiers in the Netherlands, and spent months as a prisoner of war.
France’s Consul General honored him with the Legion of Honor, the country’s highest national honor.
“It was awesome,” Homan said. “I thought I’d never get it but I did. I did get it. And I appreciate very much that the Consul gave it.”
Homan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1945, but he re-enlisted in 1950 to serve in the Korean War.