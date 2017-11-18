4 Shot In North Minneapolis; Teenager In Critical Condition

Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in critical condition Saturday morning after being shot in north Minneapolis.

It happened on the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found two men shot. Both were taken to North Memorial Hospital.

A 17-year-old male is in critical condition. The other victim, a 33-year-old, is expected to be OK.

A third man was found shot in an alley nearby. He’s in stable condition.

A fourth victim was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Police believe an argument between the victims and a suspect led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch