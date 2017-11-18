4 Shot In North Minneapolis; Teenager In Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in critical condition Saturday morning after being shot in north Minneapolis.
It happened on the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived they found two men shot. Both were taken to North Memorial Hospital.
A 17-year-old male is in critical condition. The other victim, a 33-year-old, is expected to be OK.
A third man was found shot in an alley nearby. He’s in stable condition.
A fourth victim was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center and is expected to be OK.
Police believe an argument between the victims and a suspect led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.