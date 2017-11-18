Free, Fun Things To Do On Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After your Thanksgiving meal and before your first nap it’s nice to get out for a bit and walk off the bloat.

Here are a few free, fun and family friendly things to do that are open on Thursday.



Amber Box at Guthrie Theater

The Amber Box is located on the ninth floor of the Guthrie. The amber-tinted windows were designed by Jean Nouvel to provide a warm, optimistic view of Minneapolis throughout the year.

From the box, you can seee everything from the 35W bridge to the Stone Arch Bridge and the Mississippi River, St. Anthony Falls, the original Pillsbury A Mill and the Mill City Museum.

Holidazzle Skating Rink

Even though the Twin Cities tradition Holidazzle doesn’t get started until Friday, the skating rink is open every day between now and the end of winter. It’s free, and you can bring your own skates or pick up a complementary pair.

Minnehaha Falls

There’s just something about Minnehaha Falls, even in the gray, damp weather that’s so relaxing.

Rice Park

Over in St. Paul, Rice Park is all lit up for the holidays. The trees are coated and the ice is shined up for free skating.

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at the Como Zoo

No matter the weather outside, it’s always summery and warm inside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at the Como Zoo.But make your plans early, because it’s one of the most popular days of the year and they close at 4 p.m.

The fall flower show comes down next weekend, and the Holiday Flower Show begins on Dec. 2.