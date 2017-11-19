Child Accidentally Shoots 3-Year-Old In Western Minnesota

Filed Under: Accidental Shooting, Deer Creek

DEER CREEK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in western Minnesota say a 3-year-old child was accidentally shot and wounded by another child.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the shooting from a home in Deer Creek around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported a 5-year-old had caused the accidental gunshot wound.

The 3-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being sent to a Minneapolis hospital. Authorities say the victim is stable.

The names, genders and relationships of the children were not released. The shooting is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

