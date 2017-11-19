Lawmakers Who Called Out Sexual Harassment At Capitol Defending Franken

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota legislators who say they have been victims of sexual harassment at the Minnesota State Capitol are defending Sen. Al Franken’s response to sexual harassment allegations and are not calling for his resignation.

While Franken has apologized and called for a Senate ethics investigation into his own actions, DFL gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Otto and Rep. Erin Murphy are calling for him to step down.

Meanwhile, a separate sex harassment scandal is playing out at the Minnesota State Capitol. Two prominent DFL legislators – Rep. Erin Maye Quade and Rep. Laurie Halverson — have spoken out about being sexually harassed by colleagues in the Legislature.

“I think what sets Sen. Franken aside is the way he has reacted, and unlike President Trump and others who have called their accusers liars, he has said, I believe what you say, I am going to take a look at my own behavior and that is really significant,” Halverson said on WCCO Sunday Morning.

Former female staffers of Franken’s have rushed to voice their support for him. More than a dozen have issued a joint statement saying the senator treated them with the utmost respect and was a champion for women in both legislation and in promoting women to leadership positions in his office.