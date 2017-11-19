Officials ID Man Who Died In Minneapolis House Fire

Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis man who died last week in a house fire.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Holmberg. He died of smoke inhalation, the office says.

The Star Tribune reports Holmberg was pulled Tuesday from an upper-level bedroom of the house in north Minneapolis. He was given CPR at the scene, and then taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Another resident of the home got out safely. The fire was ruled accidental.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch