Overnight Shooting Leaves Man With Bullet Wound To Leg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg overnight in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 33rd and Colfax avenues.
Officers found the victim in a car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Emergency responders brought the man to North Memorial Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.
Police say they have no suspect information.
No arrests have been made.