Overnight Shooting Leaves Man With Bullet Wound To Leg

Filed Under: Minneapolis, North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg overnight in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 33rd and Colfax avenues.

Officers found the victim in a car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency responders brought the man to North Memorial Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Police say they have no suspect information.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch