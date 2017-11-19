Protesters ‘Take A Knee’ At U.S. Bank Stadium To Rally Against Police Violence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People gathered outside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to protest police violence.
They came out before the Vikings game to “Take a Knee.” The movement was started by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick to protest police violence and racist oppression in the U.S. Protesters were also honoring two-year anniversary of the death of Jamar Clarke, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Organizers say police violence has been a problem in Minnesota, resulting in several deaths.