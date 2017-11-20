Report: 8 Women Accuse Charlie Rose Of Sexual Harassment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Prominent TV journalist Charlie Rose is facing accusations of sexual harassment by eight women.
The women told The Washington Post that the host of the “Charlie Rose” show either touched them inappropriately, appeared before them naked or made lewd calls to them at night.
Three of the women spoke on the record. Five spoke under a condition of anonymity, for fear of Rose’s stature within the journalism world.
In a statement to the Post, Rose offered an apology to his accusers but said that he did not believe all of the allegations are accurate.
“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken,” the 75-year-old journalist said.
My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT
— Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017
Rose has hosted the “Charlie Rose” show since 1991. Currently, he is also a co-host on “CBS This Morning” and a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”
WCCO has learned that CBS News has suspended Rose. The Associated Press reports that PBS has halted production of the “Charlie Rose” show.
