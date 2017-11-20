Free Entry To Minnesota State Parks On Day After Thanksgiving

Filed Under: Minnesota State Parks, Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big Thanksgiving meal, there’s nothing better than getting outside for a walk. Even better, you can take a hike in a Minnesota State Park for free.

This Friday, the entrance fees to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be waived. “Free Park Friday” is a way to encourage all Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

gooseberry falls state park Free Entry To Minnesota State Parks On Day After Thanksgiving

Gooseberry Falls State Park (credit: CBS)

Research shows that spending time outdoors has many benefits including mood, thinking and health. Also, many of the state parks have special programs planned on the day after Thanksgiving.

You can find more information on the DNR’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch