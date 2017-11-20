Free Entry To Minnesota State Parks On Day After Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big Thanksgiving meal, there’s nothing better than getting outside for a walk. Even better, you can take a hike in a Minnesota State Park for free.
This Friday, the entrance fees to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be waived. “Free Park Friday” is a way to encourage all Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.
Research shows that spending time outdoors has many benefits including mood, thinking and health. Also, many of the state parks have special programs planned on the day after Thanksgiving.
You can find more information on the DNR’s website.