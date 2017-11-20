When Is The Best Time To Shop During The Holidays?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Earlier this month, Target and Best Buy announced they’d be starting their Black Friday deals early this year.
Other retailers like Wal-Mart and Amazon announced they’d also be holding some holiday sales throughout November.
So, with sales seemingly happening all the time, when is the best time to shop? Good Question.
___
2016 Shopping Days
- Saturday before Christmas: 156 million
- Cyber Monday: 122 million
- Black Friday: 102 million
Source: National Retail Federation
Last year, the busiest shopping day of the year was the Saturday before Thanksgiving, followed by Cyber Monday, then Black Friday.
___
Black Friday
- Appliances
- Televisions
- Jewelry
Cyber Monday
- Toys
Source: Adobe Digital Insights
Adobe Digital Index says you’ll get the best deals on appliances, televisions and jewelry on Black Friday. And wait until Cyber Monday for toys.
___
Cyber Monday
- Clothes, Shoes
Two Fridays before Christmas
- Clothes
Two Saturdays before Christmas
- Toys
Two Wednesdays before Christmas
- Laptops, Tools
Source: Rather-be-shopping.com
Coupon website Rather-Be-Shopping found Cyber Monday is the best sale of the year for clothes and shoes.
Last year, Friday, Dec. 15 had great clothes sales. Toys were cheaper two Saturdays before Christmas.
Laptops and tools — two Wednesdays before Christmas.