When Is The Best Time To Shop During The Holidays?

By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Earlier this month, Target and Best Buy announced they’d be starting their Black Friday deals early this year.

Other retailers like Wal-Mart and Amazon announced they’d also be holding some holiday sales throughout November.

So, with sales seemingly happening all the time, when is the best time to shop? Good Question.

___

2016 Shopping Days

  • Saturday before Christmas: 156 million
  • Cyber Monday: 122 million
  • Black Friday: 102 million

Source: National Retail Federation

Last year, the busiest shopping day of the year was the Saturday before Thanksgiving, followed by Cyber Monday, then Black Friday.

___

Black Friday

  • Appliances
  • Televisions
  • Jewelry

Cyber Monday

  • Toys

Source: Adobe Digital Insights

Adobe Digital Index says you’ll get the best deals on appliances, televisions and jewelry on Black Friday. And wait until Cyber Monday for toys.

___

Cyber Monday

  • Clothes, Shoes

Two Fridays before Christmas

  • Clothes

Two Saturdays before Christmas

  • Toys

Two Wednesdays before Christmas

  • Laptops, Tools

Source: Rather-be-shopping.com

Coupon website Rather-Be-Shopping found Cyber Monday is the best sale of the year for clothes and shoes.

Last year, Friday, Dec. 15 had great clothes sales. Toys were cheaper two Saturdays before Christmas.

Laptops and tools — two Wednesdays before Christmas.

