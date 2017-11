Boy With Cancer Who Wanted Cards For His Last Christmas Dies

CBS Local — A 9-year-old Maine boy with cancer has died after his wish for a Christmas celebration was fulfilled.

Jacob Thompson’s family used social media Monday to announce that he died Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. His family thanked those who sent Christmas cards and prayers, saying it gave joy to Jacob and optimism to his family.

Jacob was diagnosed at age 5 with neuroblastoma, and was admitted to the hospital in October. Knowing time was short, his family held a Christmas celebration there earlier this month. People were touched by the story. Cards poured in from around the world.

The boy loved penguins. His family urged people to make a donation to a penguin rescue group, Operation Gratitude “or pay it forward in your community.”

“Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life,” his family said. “You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future.”

The Stoughton Police Department, which was put together a cruiser convoy to visit Jacob earlier this month, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

We are so sad for Jacob’s family. Jacob you fought so hard and captured the world around you. Rest easy sweet boy. #livelikeapenguin pic.twitter.com/MaM8uT1ERn — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) November 20, 2017

