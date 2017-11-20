Best 2017 Holiday Restaurant Gift Card Deals In Minnesota

It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active best restaurant gift card deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2017 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.

RESTAURANT GROUPS

Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30

http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 for you (Jan-March 2018)

Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry

http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher

www.broadwaypizzampls.com



Cara Irish Pubs: Cooper, Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50

https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20



CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25

http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20

D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello http://www.damico.com/gift_card/

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)

Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France

http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20

O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2018)

Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Maple Tavern

http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/

Bartmann Restaurant Group (Barbette, Bryant Lake Bowl, Gigi’s Cafe, Pat’s Tap, The Bird, Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner): Get 20% Of your gift card purchase in gift cards or choose to donate 20% to a foodshelf partner

http://www.bartmanngroup.rocks/giftcards/

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25

Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Tucci Benucch, Twin City Grill

http://www.leye.com/gift-cards

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you (Valid in 2018)

Manny’s, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth

http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7

Morrisey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards

St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern

http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25

In person or by phone 952-698-7900

7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25

In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]

Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person: http://avenidamn.com/

Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)

www.barriotequila.com

Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, Get $50 gift certificate Black Friday in-store only; Buy $100, Get $25 online through Christmas

www.birchsonthelake.com

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2018)

www.birchwoodcafe.com

Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20

http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/

Burger Burger: Buy $100, Get $25

In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/

Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.cafeenampls.com/

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, Get $25

www.bloomingtonchophouse.com

Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off

www.ciattisristorante.com

Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.cooperpub.com/

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (Jan-May 1, 2018)

http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/

Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2018)

http://www.davannis.com/giftcard

Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, Get $20 free

http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/

Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2018)

https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card

www.gcfb.net

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free (bonus never expires)

https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)

http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/

Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In-store only)

3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424

The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free

www.theherkimer.com

Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $25 bonus card (valid in 2018)

www.jaxcafe.com

Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free

In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.kierans.com/

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2018)

http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php

Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2018)

Must buy in person: www.lelarestaurant.com

The Lexington: Buy $100, Get $25 free

www.thelexmn.com

The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50

http://theliffey.com/

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20

www.theplaceforsteak.com

The Local: Buy $100, Get $50

http://the-local.com/

Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10

http://www.luckys13pub.com/

T. Morris Pub & Grill (Woodbury): Buy $50, Get $10; buy $100, get $25

www.tmorrispubgrill.com

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card

www.themaltshoprestaurant.com

The Mad Hatter (Anoka) Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25

https://squareup.com/market/madhatteranoka

Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20

https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3

Marin Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.marinrestaurant.com/contact/

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25

In store all 3 locations

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate

http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2018)

http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx

Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25

www.ophmn.com

Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50

In person at http://parktavern.net/

Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25

https://pizzaluce.com/

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.pizzerialola.com/

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20

http://primampls.com/promotions/

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10

In person at www.primolonglake.com

Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.

http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html

Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2018)

http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards-apparel/

Red Rabbit: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2018)

https://www.redrabbitmn.com/gift-card/gift-card-1

Rudolph’s Ribs: Buy $100, Get $25

http://www.therosgroup.com/ordereze/GiftBaskets/BasketDetails.aspx?BasketID=1

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20

In person: http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml

Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26

http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20

In person: http://seachangempls.com/

Shout House: Buy $50, Get $20

http://www.shouthousempls.com/mpls/se-holiday-gift-card.asp

Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free

In-store http://www.smack-shack.com

Surly Brewery: Buy $100, get $25 gift card free for Brewery & Company Store

www.surlybrewing.com

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)

http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/

Union: Buy $100, get $25.

In person at http://unionmpls.com/

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5

http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus

http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free

www.yarussos.com

Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20

http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/

Xavi Restaurant : Buy $100; get $25

http://www.xavirestaurant.com/

Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan- Feb. 15, 2018)

http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/

NATIONAL CHAINS

Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10

http://applebees.com/gift-cards

Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5

http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/18)

www.benihana.com

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/18)

www.biaggis.com

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2018)

http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50

https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/

Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)

http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.doolittles.com/

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2018)

https://wwws.givex.com/cws/famousdaves/consumer/main/home.py

Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards

Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/18, in-store only)

https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)

http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January–February 10, 2018

http://www.outback.com/gift-card/

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/18)

www.papajohns.com

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/17-1/4/18)

www.peiwei.com

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/18

www.pfchangs.com

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2018

www.pizzaranch.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31

www.potbelly.com

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2018)

https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card

www.redstonegrill.com

Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2018)

www.smashburger.com

TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus

http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards