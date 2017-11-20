Best 2017 Holiday Restaurant Gift Card Deals In Minnesota

It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.
I’ve compiled a list of the currently active best restaurant gift card deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2017 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.
If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.
RESTAURANT GROUPS
Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30
http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/
Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 for you (Jan-March 2018)
Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry
http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/
Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher
www.broadwaypizzampls.com
Cara Irish Pubs: Cooper, Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50
https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20
CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25
http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/
D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20
D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello http://www.damico.com/gift_card/
Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)
Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France
http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/
IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20
O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake
Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2018)
Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Maple Tavern
http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/
Bartmann Restaurant Group (Barbette, Bryant Lake Bowl, Gigi’s Cafe, Pat’s Tap, The Bird, Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner): Get 20% Of your gift card purchase in gift cards or choose to donate 20% to a foodshelf partner
http://www.bartmanngroup.rocks/giftcards/
Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25
Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Tucci Benucch, Twin City Grill
http://www.leye.com/gift-cards
Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you (Valid in 2018)
Manny’s, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth
http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7
Morrisey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards
St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern
http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/
LOCAL RESTAURANTS
6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25
In person or by phone 952-698-7900
7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25
In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]
Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person: http://avenidamn.com/
Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)
www.barriotequila.com
Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, Get $50 gift certificate Black Friday in-store only; Buy $100, Get $25 online through Christmas
www.birchsonthelake.com
Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2018)
www.birchwoodcafe.com
Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20
http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/
BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/
Burger Burger: Buy $100, Get $25
In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/
Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.cafeenampls.com/
Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, Get $25
www.bloomingtonchophouse.com
Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off
www.ciattisristorante.com
Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
http://www.cooperpub.com/
CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (Jan-May 1, 2018)
http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/
Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2018)
http://www.davannis.com/giftcard
Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, Get $20 free
http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/
Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2018)
https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/
Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card
www.gcfb.net
Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free (bonus never expires)
https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home
Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)
http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/
Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In-store only)
3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424
The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free
www.theherkimer.com
Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $25 bonus card (valid in 2018)
www.jaxcafe.com
Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free
In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations
Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
http://www.kierans.com/
Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2018)
http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php
Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2018)
Must buy in person: www.lelarestaurant.com
The Lexington: Buy $100, Get $25 free
www.thelexmn.com
The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50
http://theliffey.com/
Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20
www.theplaceforsteak.com
The Local: Buy $100, Get $50
http://the-local.com/
Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10
http://www.luckys13pub.com/
T. Morris Pub & Grill (Woodbury): Buy $50, Get $10; buy $100, get $25
www.tmorrispubgrill.com
The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card
www.themaltshoprestaurant.com
The Mad Hatter (Anoka) Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25
https://squareup.com/market/madhatteranoka
Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20
https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3
Marin Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.marinrestaurant.com/contact/
Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25
In store all 3 locations
Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/
Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html
Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate
http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD
Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2018)
http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx
Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25
www.ophmn.com
Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50
In person at http://parktavern.net/
Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25
https://pizzaluce.com/
Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.pizzerialola.com/
Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20
http://primampls.com/promotions/
Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10
In person at www.primolonglake.com
Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.
http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html
Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2018)
http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards-apparel/
Red Rabbit: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2018)
https://www.redrabbitmn.com/gift-card/gift-card-1
Rudolph’s Ribs: Buy $100, Get $25
http://www.therosgroup.com/ordereze/GiftBaskets/BasketDetails.aspx?BasketID=1
Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20
In person: http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml
Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26
http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards
Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20
In person: http://seachangempls.com/
Shout House: Buy $50, Get $20
http://www.shouthousempls.com/mpls/se-holiday-gift-card.asp
Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free
In-store http://www.smack-shack.com
Surly Brewery: Buy $100, get $25 gift card free for Brewery & Company Store
www.surlybrewing.com
Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)
http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/
Union: Buy $100, get $25.
In person at http://unionmpls.com/
Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5
http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/
Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus
http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards
Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free
www.yarussos.com
Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20
http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/
Xavi Restaurant : Buy $100; get $25
http://www.xavirestaurant.com/
Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan- Feb. 15, 2018)
http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/
NATIONAL CHAINS
Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10
http://applebees.com/gift-cards
Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5
http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/
Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/18)
www.benihana.com
Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/18)
www.biaggis.com
Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2018)
http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/
Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50
https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/
Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2018)
http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/
Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20
http://www.doolittles.com/
Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2018)
https://wwws.givex.com/cws/famousdaves/consumer/main/home.py
Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards
Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/18, in-store only)
https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643
Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)
http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php
Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January–February 10, 2018
http://www.outback.com/gift-card/
Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/18)
www.papajohns.com
Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/17-1/4/18)
www.peiwei.com
P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/18
www.pfchangs.com
Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2018
www.pizzaranch.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31
www.potbelly.com
Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2018)
https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards
Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card
www.redstonegrill.com
Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2018)
www.smashburger.com
TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus
http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards