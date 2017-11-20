Police: Boy’s Foot Severed In St. Paul Train Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 7-year-old boy’s foot was severed in an incident involving a train Sunday evening.
According to police, the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. near the 30 block of Plato Boulevard and involved a Union Pacific Railroad train.
Police say the victim and his brother were spending the night in St. Paul on Humboldt Avenue with family. The child, his brother and a cousin wandered away from the house and approached a slow-moving train.
At one point, police say the victim grabbed onto a train car and began to drag along with it. His foot then became stuck and was severed.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About 4 years ago, a 9-year-old boy lost both his feet in a similar accident.