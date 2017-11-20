Reports: Sen. Al Franken Not Resigning; Faces New Accusation

Woman Accuses Franken Of Inappropriate Touching At 2010 MN State Fair
Filed Under: Al Franken, Sexual Harassment Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Al Franken said Saturday that the senator will not resign in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

According to a report from the Star Tribune, the staffer said by text quote: “He is spending time with his family in Washington, D.C., and will be through the Thanksgiving holiday,” and that “he’s doing a lot of reflecting.”

Meanwhile, Franken faces a new allegation from a woman who says he inappropriately touched her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. According to CNN, 33-year-old Lindsay Menz, who lives in Texas, says Franken grabbed her buttocks while they took a photo at the fair.

The initial accusation came from Los Angeles radio host LeeAnn Tweeden, who says Franken forcibly kissed her during a rehearsal and groped her while she slept in 2006 on a USO tour.

Franken has apologized and said he remembers the rehearsal differently.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Allan Chapman says:
    November 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Waiting for the harassment comments from the SNL women when Franken and company were buzzed on cocaine while Loren Michaels had security on the door looking-out for police.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Doreen Deutsch says:
    November 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Why has it taken these women so long to report this stuff. I don’t why they waited so long to say anything. If they have a problem with Senator Franken, all I can say is move on. What happen 11+ years ago is past and you need to move on. If you don’t like Senator Franken, election time is coming and you make your decision then. I don’t see that he has done anything in the last 5 years so move on. Enough is enough about the past.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch