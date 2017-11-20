Reports: Sen. Al Franken Not Resigning; Faces New Accusation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Al Franken said Saturday that the senator will not resign in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
According to a report from the Star Tribune, the staffer said by text quote: “He is spending time with his family in Washington, D.C., and will be through the Thanksgiving holiday,” and that “he’s doing a lot of reflecting.”
Meanwhile, Franken faces a new allegation from a woman who says he inappropriately touched her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. According to CNN, 33-year-old Lindsay Menz, who lives in Texas, says Franken grabbed her buttocks while they took a photo at the fair.
The initial accusation came from Los Angeles radio host LeeAnn Tweeden, who says Franken forcibly kissed her during a rehearsal and groped her while she slept in 2006 on a USO tour.
Franken has apologized and said he remembers the rehearsal differently.
One Comment
Waiting for the harassment comments from the SNL women when Franken and company were buzzed on cocaine while Loren Michaels had security on the door looking-out for police.
Why has it taken these women so long to report this stuff. I don’t why they waited so long to say anything. If they have a problem with Senator Franken, all I can say is move on. What happen 11+ years ago is past and you need to move on. If you don’t like Senator Franken, election time is coming and you make your decision then. I don’t see that he has done anything in the last 5 years so move on. Enough is enough about the past.