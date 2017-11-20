Tickets To Go On Sale This Week For Super Bowl Opening Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Die-hard football fans will be able to watch Super Bowl players, coaches and the media interact in the Twin Cities nearly a week before the big game.
Tickets will be available Wednesday for Super Bowl Opening Night, which will be the first interaction between teams and the media ahead of the Feb. 4 championship game.
The event will be held on Jan. 29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event is slated to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Fans will be able to watch Super Bowl players and coaches interact with thousands of reporters. They’ll also see special appearances by former Vikings players, cheerleaders and mascots.
Tickets will be available for purchase here.