Tickets To Go On Sale This Week For Super Bowl Opening Night

Filed Under: Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Die-hard football fans will be able to watch Super Bowl players, coaches and the media interact in the Twin Cities nearly a week before the big game.

Tickets will be available Wednesday for Super Bowl Opening Night, which will be the first interaction between teams and the media ahead of the Feb. 4 championship game.

The event will be held on Jan. 29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event is slated to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Fans will be able to watch Super Bowl players and coaches interact with thousands of reporters. They’ll also see special appearances by former Vikings players, cheerleaders and mascots.

Tickets will be available for purchase here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch