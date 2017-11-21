3M Withheld Info About Contamination, Suit Claims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota is suing Maplewood-based 3M for $5 billion, alleging its chemicals hurt both people and natural resources in Minnesota.
In documents filed on Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson alleges the company dumped potentially toxic perflourochemicals, commonly called PFCs, into sites in Woodbury, Oakdale and Cottage Grove for years. Those chemicals then seeped into water wells, increasing the rate of cancer and infertility across several Minnesota cities.
Court documents also allege 3M concealed the potential harm of these chemicals from government regulators and the scientific community to protect its annual revenue.
The state’s Commissioner of Pollution Control and Commissioner of Natural Resources are also named as plaintiffs.
The company halted production of PFCs, which were used to make Scotch Guard and Teflon, in 2002.
3M did not immediately respond to WCCO-TV’s request for comment.
The company’s attorneys told the Pioneer Press that the tiny traces of the perfluorochemicals in drinking water have never been proven to cause any health effect and that they dispute the lawsuit.