5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots 3-Year-Old Sister

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is in stable condition after her 5-year-old brother accidentally shot her over the weekend.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Deer Creek around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the boy accidentally shot his sister with a .22 caliber rifle belonging to one of the parents. The gun was hidden, according to the sheriff’s office.
The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said she was in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.