CBS News Fires Charlie Rose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS News has fired Charlie Rose following a report in the Washington Post detailing allegations of sexual harassment reported by at least eight women.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

The Washington Post published claims from eight women who all worked or wanted to work for the veteran newsman’s long-running PBS program. One said he groped her breasts as she drove him in a car. Two women said he walked naked in front of them after taking a shower.

He allegedly invited one woman to his home on Long Island while considering her for a job, she described crying the entire time as he reached down her pants.

In a statement, Rose said “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times and i accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize i was mistaken.”

The Washington Post reporter says more than a dozen other women have reached out to share their stories since the article first appeared Monday.

“CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell spoke out this morning on-air.

“What do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that?” King said.

The “Charlie Rose” program aired on PBS and re-aired on Bloomberg. Both networks have suspended the show.