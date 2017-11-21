Chainsmokers To Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend At Club NOMADIC

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Chainsmokers are set to kick off Super Bowl weekend.
The pop duo, creators of hits like “Closer” and “Something Just Like This,” will play at Club NOMADIC at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 1.
NOMADIC, a traveling nightclub, debuted at Super Bowl LI in Houston, where The Chainsmokers also played.
The nightclub will have performances every night of Super Bowl weekend, from Thursday to Sunday. Florida Georgia Line has been announced as Saturday’s performer. Friday and Sunday’s entertainers have not been announced.
Tickets for The Chainsmokers are $200 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, go to ticketmaster.com, call 952-496-6563 or visit the Mystic Lake box office.
Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.