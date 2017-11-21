Waite Park Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waite Park man is in custody after he was accused of pointing a gun at another driver.
Police say 24-year-old Jorge Felix Cazalvilla Torres was driving wildly on Division Street Tuesday just after 5 a.m., and almost hit another driver.
When Torres and the other driver stopped at a red light, they began yelling at each other.
The driver says Torres then pointed a gun at him.
Police later found Torres at a residence, and brought him to Stearns County Jail. They also recovered a handgun that was in his possession.
He is expected to be charged with second-degree felony assault.