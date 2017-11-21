Recipe: Shaved Brussels & Apple Salad

Lakewinds Food Co-op is a thriving, full-service cooperative grocery serving the West Metro Twin Cities suburbs since 1975. Specializing in offering the highest-quality organic and sustainably raised food from as close as possible, all efforts are grounded in cooperative ideals and local impact.
Shaved Brussels & Apple Salad
1 pound brussels sprouts, shaved or shredded
1 large honeycrisp apples, coarsely grated
1 shallot, minced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon grainy mustard
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Place sprouts, apples and shallots in a medium bowl. Whisk dressing in a small bowl, pour over salad, toss gently to combine.