Recipe: Shaved Brussels & Apple Salad

Shaved Brussels and Apple Salad, Lakewinds Co-op

Shaved Brussels & Apple Salad
1 pound brussels sprouts, shaved or shredded
1 large honeycrisp apples, coarsely grated
1 shallot, minced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon grainy mustard
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Place sprouts, apples and shallots in a medium bowl. Whisk dressing in a small bowl, pour over salad, toss gently to combine.

