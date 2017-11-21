Recipes: Urbana Craeft Kitchen Thanksgiving

Check out the recipes below.

Thanksgiving at Urbana: Too stressed to tackle the holiday on your own? Urbana Craeft Kitchen has 3 options to be grateful for this Thanksgiving:

• Let yourself relax this Thanksgiving and enjoy a three-course meal with a traditional local Ferndale Turkey dinner for just $29.95 per adult and $12.95 per child (ages 6 – 12). As a special bonus, Thanksgiving diners will also receive complimentary Black Friday Parking and transportation to the Mall of America, beginning at 4:30 a.m.

• Don’t let the hassle of cooking for a large group take away from spending time with family and friends. Call in advance and Chef Paul Lynch will take care of your Turkey Dinner! Orders are available for up to 8 people and must be placed by November 20.

• Treat yourself to an indulgent a classic holiday pie, Urbana’s Maple Praline Pumpkin Pie, made with local pumpkins and Minnesota maple syrup. Pre-order yours by November 20.

For more information, visit http://www.urbanacraeftkitchen.com.

RECIPE:

Maple Praline Pumpkin Pie

Serves 10

Ingredients:

1 10-inch Deep Dish Pie Shells (unbaked)

18 ounces of Roasted Pumpkin Puree (from fresh pumpkins)

1 tablespoon A.P. Flour

1 ½ cups Whole Milk (scalded)

½ cup Brown Sugar

2 ounces Maple Syrup

¼ teaspoon Salt

1 ½ teaspoons Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Ginger

¼ teaspoon Allspice

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg

2 each Eggs (beaten)

Praline Topping

Ingredients:

1/3 cup broken pecans

¼ cup brown sugar

1/16 tablespoon melted butter

1/8 teaspoon baking soda (1/2″ cubes)

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Fresh Roast Pumpkin Instructions:

• Purchase Pie Pumpkins.

• Remove stem and cut in half.

• Place cut side down on sheet tray.

• Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, or until a knife can be inserted easily through the flesh.

• Remove from oven and cover with a towel, let rest 15 minutes.

• Peel skin from pumpkin using a table knife. Mash flesh with potato masher.

• Use same as canned pumpkin puree.

Pie Instructions:

• Combine all of the ingredients for the filling except the milk.

• Add the milk last and mix until smooth.

• Divide between the pie shells.

• Bake at 325 degrees for 35 minutes until filling is set.

Praline Topping Instructions:

• Mix the brown sugar and pecans.

• Mix the syrup, butter and baking soda.

• Gently mix the two together and immediately top the pies.

• Crumble the praline topping across the pie.

• Raise temperature to 375 degrees, bake until topping is bubbly and crust is deep golden brown (additional 10-15 minutes).

ABOUT URBANA CRAEFT KITCHEN:

Located adjacent to the Hyatt Regency at Mall of America, Urbana Craeft Kitchen offers locally sourced and seasonally inspired Minnesotan cuisine. From German to Scandinavian dishes, Chef Paul Lynch offers a taste of place, and celebrates Minnesota and its rich heritage. Menu items include Aebleskivers, Pork Schnitzel and Red Lake Nation Walleye, and feature fruits and vegetables grown in the property’s straw bale garden, and honey from the hotel’s rooftop bee colony.

Urbana Craeft Kitchen is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A market offers housemade dishes and Starbucks beverages for on-the-go moments, while the bar is open until midnight nightly to offer hand- craefted cocktails, regional draft beer and a complete selection of wines by the bottle and glass.

Will you be brining props? (If yes, please describe):

• Pumpkin

• Cooking ingredients

• Cooking utensils

• Plates

• Mixing bowls

**Please send any photos, websites, or good visuals that will help with the in-studio interviews to Bess Ellenson blellenson@wcco.com