The Rising Star Foundation Benefits Aspiring Musicians

Kat Perkins, nationally recognized singer/songwriter and speaker, recently announced a new foundation benefiting aspiring musicians called The Rising Star Foundation.

The Rising Star Foundation provides vocal training and professional resources specifically tailored to today’s music business climate. Experiencing several highs and lows in her own career, Perkins utilizes these experiences to provide an environment in which aspiring musicians will learn techniques to thrive, express themselves, and grow as artists.

