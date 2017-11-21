Case Closed: Keenum To Start Thursday At Detroit

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have a huge NFC North match-up at Detroit on Thanksgiving, and Case Keenum will be behind center for the offense.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday Keenum will get the start at quarterback. Keenum threw for 280 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t sacked once and most importantly, didn’t turn the ball over.
For the season, Keenum is completing more than 65 percent of his passes and is throwing for about 243 yards per game. He has 12 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, and a rating of 93.7.
That means Teddy Bridgewater will again be the back-up quarterback to Keenum.
In other injury news, Zimmer said offensive lineman Mike Remmers is expected to practice on Tuesday. That increases the chance he could play Thursday after missing last Sunday with a concussion.
Defensive backs Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes also suffered injuries in the win over the Rams. Zimmer said he’s no concerned that their injuries will keep them out of Thursday’s game.
A win over the Lions would give the Vikings a three-game lead in the NFC North with five regular season games remaining.
