Wahlburgers Coming To Mall Of America In Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wahlberg brothers are bringing their Wahlburgers restaurant to the Mall of America, in partnership with Hy-Vee.

The burger chain is the brainchild of Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.

“Hy-Vee is excited to launch the first of many new restaurants in partnership with Wahlburgers, and to bring a new dining experience to the Twin Cities,” Randy Edeker, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a statement. “Families will enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere, served with the excellent customer service and hospitality that Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers are known for.”

The store will be 5,500 square feet and located on the second floor of the mall’s north wing.

The chain became the centerpiece of a reality TV show on A&E.

The restaurant is expected to open this spring.

