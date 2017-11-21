Wahlburgers Coming To Mall Of America In Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wahlberg brothers are bringing their Wahlburgers restaurant to the Mall of America, in partnership with Hy-Vee.
The burger chain is the brainchild of Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.
“Hy-Vee is excited to launch the first of many new restaurants in partnership with Wahlburgers, and to bring a new dining experience to the Twin Cities,” Randy Edeker, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a statement. “Families will enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere, served with the excellent customer service and hospitality that Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers are known for.”
The store will be 5,500 square feet and located on the second floor of the mall’s north wing.
The chain became the centerpiece of a reality TV show on A&E.
The restaurant is expected to open this spring.