Anoka County Woman Charged For Voting Twice In 2016 Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –An Anoka County woman has been charged for voting twice in the 2016 election.
According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Chiquita Baptiste is charged with one count of unlawful voting.
The complaint states Baptiste went to a polling location in Spring Lake Park with her family on Nov. 8, 2016. She registered and submitted a completed ballot at that location.
The complaint states election officials learned that Baptiste and her family were at the wrong polling location and directed them to a polling location in Fridley.
Before Baptiste left, the Spring Lake Park city manager told her she could not vote at the other polling location.
After the election, officials discovered Baptiste submitted a ballot in Fridley as well. She said she did not know she could not vote twice, according to the complaint.
Baptiste is scheduled to appear in court in December.