Charges: Intoxicated Woman Stabs Husband In Waconia Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 44-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her husband during an argument last Saturday at their Waconia home, according to charges field in Carver County Court.

Brandi Jo Gilster was charged with first-degree assault causing great bodily harm in connection with the incident.

According to the charges, deputies with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to a residence at 540 South Birch Street on a report that an adult male had been stabbed in the chest. When authorities arrived, they located the victim, identified as Michael Alan Gilster. He was lying on his back just inside the residence.

The complaint states he was soaked with blood, having trouble breathing and said he thought he was going to die. He was taken to an emergency room to be treated for a collapsed lung and internal bleeding before being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. While waiting for an ambulance, he told authorities “Brandi” had stabbed him but didn’t know where she went after.

He told authorities he has been married to Brandi Gilster for 22 years and said she was an “angry alcoholic.” He said she was drunk when he got home Saturday and they got into an argument about her drinking and behavior. He then locked himself in his bedroom, which was common for him when she was drunk, according to the complaint.

The complaint states she threatened to slash his tires, so he came out of the bedroom. Once he got outside, he saw her sitting in his car with the door open. She got out of the car and after a brief argument, she said, “I really want to stab you right now.” He said, “Go for it.” She then stabbed him in the chest and went back into the home.

Sheriff’s deputies found the knife with blood on it. Authorities located Brandi Jo Gilster in the backyard, and she was taken into custody. She told authorities she had a knife because she was cleaning a marijuana pipe. She admitted to stabbing her husband, but said, “I didn’t ever think it would actually go in.”

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. She’s due in court at 8 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2018.