Unity Church To Host 10th Annual ‘Black Friday At Church’ Event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Amid the Black Friday hype, a St. Paul church hoping people of all faiths will join a service to get back to basics.

This Friday, Unity Church will host its 10th annual “Black Friday at Church” event.

In its 10th year, the event brings together hundreds of people from different backgrounds to get in the holiday spirit, without bringing shopping into mix.

Pastor Danny Givens hopes the church service this Black Friday at Unity Church in St. Paul will enrich the spirits of people from all backgrounds.

“It isn’t about the ability to produce gifts for one another, it is about celebrating gift of life that we share,” Givens said.

The gathering will serve as a reminder of what really means the most on Thanksgiving and year-round.

“There is a lot of pressure on families to spend during this time and really no space to have community,” Givens said.

And community is what Givens knows people crave more than possessions.

The church can hold more than 400 people but people should get there early because the service may fill up fast.

The gathering is this Friday at 10 a.m. at Unity Church- Unitarian in St. Paul..