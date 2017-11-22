Ely Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCC0) – A 34-year-old Ely man was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to Ely Hospital at about 7:42 p.m. Monday on a report that a 15-year-old girl had been threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted by an adult acquaintance. The girl identified the man as David Alan Nielsen.
St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies and Ely police located Nielsen at about 11:17 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on the 400 block of North 11th Avenue in Ely. He was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The incident remains under investigation.