‘Feed My Starving Children’ Seeks Holiday Season Volunteers

Families, friends and church groups are invited to come together this holiday season to feed those in desperate need and provide critical food support in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the earthquake in Mexico.
At special holiday packing sessions held by Feed My Starving Children, volunteers will hand-assemble nourishing MannaPack™ meals that are distributed to schools, clinics, orphanages and feeding programs in 70 countries.
And, once again this holiday season, Feed My Starving Children has some wonderful holiday gift ideas to share.