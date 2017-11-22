Report: 2 More Women Accuse Franken Of Sexual Misconduct

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more women are coming forward with allegations of groping against Sen. Al Franken.
Two women tell the Huffington Post that the Minnesota senator touched them inappropriately at campaign events in 2007 and 2008, and one says when she said she was going to the bathroom, Franken suggested he join her. Both women asked to remain anonymous.
Their allegations are the third and fourth against Franken. Radio anchor Leeann Tweeden said last week that Franken forcefully kissed her and groped her during a USO tour in 2006. This week, another woman said the senator touched her butt during while taking a photo at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair.
Now, two more are coming forward with accusations against Franken. The first tells the Huffington Post Franken also touched her butt while taking a photo at a 2007 Women’s Political Caucus event in Minneapolis.
The second recalled a 2008 incident at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, saying Franken shook her hand while placing his other hand around her waist, then moving it to her rear. When she said she had to go to the bathroom, she says Franken leaned in and suggested he accompany her.
Huffington Post reporters spoke to friends of both of the women involved, who say they recall hearing the story at the time.
Franken responded to the allegations Wednesday night:
“It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events, but I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom,” he said in a statement.