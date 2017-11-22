Nearly 300 Lbs. Of Pot Seized At North Dakota Border

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they seized a record amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in West Fargo.

Authorities say nearly 300 pounds of marijuana was seized after officers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 94.

A 34-year-old Askov, Minnesota woman was arrested.

KFGO reports officials say the marijuana has a street value of more than $1 million.

The Minnesota woman is being held in the Cass County jail in Fargo.

