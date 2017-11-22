2 Arrested, 2 Sought In Montgomery Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people are in custody and two other suspects are being sought after a home invasion in Montgomery early Wednesday morning.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded at about 3:42 a.m. to 714 Mill Avenue on a report of a home invasion/robbery. An initial investigation shows three men made forced entry into a trailer on the lot. A handgun was brandished at the lone occupant of the trailer, and multiple items were taken from the residence.
Authorities have two suspects in custody. They have been identified as 18-year-old Cody Justus Hall and 21-year-old Rebecca Lynn Danner, both of Montgomery. They are both being held in the Le Sueur County Jail. Authorities are also seeking 18-year-old Gerald Bernard Baker of Montgomery and 24-year-old Sergio Trey Torres of St. Paul.
Authorities believe the victim of the home invasion was targeted as the suspects are known to the victim, and they believe there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation.