More People Traveling For Turkey Day In More Than 10 Years, AAA Predicts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving this year, expect some company.
AAA predicts more than 50 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from home to celebrate the holiday, a 3.3 percent increase over last year.
That means 1.6 million more people will be hitting the skies, roads, rails and waterways over 12 days surrounding Thanksgiving.
Driving is still the most popular form of transportation, even though gas prices are higher than they have been in years.
An estimated 45 million will be taking a Turkey Day road trip, which is up 3% from 2016.
The busiest travel days of the week will be Wednesday and Sunday, with the biggest rush expected in the early evening hours.