Robison, Sendejo, Remmers Questionable For Thanksgiving Game

Filed Under: Andrew Sendejo, Brian Robison, Local TV, Mike Remmers, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings say three key players are questionable to play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Defensive end Brian Robison, right tackle Mike Remmers and safety Andrew Sendejo are all listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

All three players missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but all were also listed as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The Turkey Day showdown has big implications in the battle for the NFC North. The Vikings (8-2) currently lead the division by two games, with the Lions (6-4) in second.

A Vikings win would give them a three game lead with only five games remaining, while a Lions victory would tighten the race.

The Lions’ injury report for Wednesday has not been released.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch