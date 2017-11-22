Robison, Sendejo, Remmers Questionable For Thanksgiving Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings say three key players are questionable to play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Defensive end Brian Robison, right tackle Mike Remmers and safety Andrew Sendejo are all listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.
All three players missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but all were also listed as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.
The Turkey Day showdown has big implications in the battle for the NFC North. The Vikings (8-2) currently lead the division by two games, with the Lions (6-4) in second.
A Vikings win would give them a three game lead with only five games remaining, while a Lions victory would tighten the race.
The Lions’ injury report for Wednesday has not been released.
