State Sen. Schoen Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker has resigned, and another says he will, after both were accused of sexual harassment.

Sen. Dan Schoen (DFL-St. Paul Park) stepped down Wednesday afternoon, with his lawyer Paul Rogosheske delivering his announcement at about 3 p.m. The resignation is effective Dec. 15, according to WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle.

However, Schoen also refuted some of the claims that have been made against him.

Schoen was not personally present at the Wednesday press conference.

“After consulting with my family, friends, and constituents I feel it has become necessary to resign my post as your Senator,” his statement read. “I do this with great regret but due to the onslaught of calls for my resignation I do not feel I can effectively serve my constituents in this role any longer.”

Multiple women have come forward with their stories about Schoen (DFL-Cottage Grove), including Maye Quade, Capitol staffer Ellen Anderson and legislative candidate Lindsay Port.

Rogosheske, Schoen’s attorney, informed WCCO’s Pat Kessler late Tuesday afternoon that his client planned to resign.

On Wednesday, Rogosheske relayed the message that Schoen felt it would be a distraction for him to remain in office, and that he would become a “lightning rod.”

Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said he will step down on or before Dec. 1. He has been accused by Rep. Erin Maye Quade and lobbyist Sarah Walker of lewd texts and inappropriate sexual behavior.

Gov. Mark Dayton said he wants special elections to be held before lawmakers return in the spring.

The resignations of Schoen and Cornish will stop expected ethics committee hearings into the allegations, which could have resulted in penalties up to and including expulsion, Kessler reported.