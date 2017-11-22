Authorities ID Remains Found In South Minneapolis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the remains found in a south Minneapolis park over the weekend by a man walking his dog.
Jason Sheats was walking his dog Murray through Solomon Park Sunday when the shepherd mix took interest in a particular spot.
After seeing what looked like human remains, Sheats called 911 and police blocked off the park.
Investigators said the remains were partially buried and looked like someone tried to cover them.
Wednesday, authorities said the remains are those of 34-year-old Reidun Hendrickson.
Hendrickson’s time of death is listed as 10:13 a.m. Sunday. Her cause of death has not been determined.
The incident is still under investigation.