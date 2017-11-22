Official: St. Anthony In Settlement Talks With Diamond Reynolds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of St. Anthony is in settlement talks with Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car with her daughter when Philando Castile was shot and killed by Officer Jeromino Yanez, a city manager confirmed Wednesday.
According to city manager Mark Casey, a possible settlement will be discussed at the next city council meeting scheduled for Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
“There have been settlement discussions, but nothing is finalized at this time. The St. Anthony City Council will be briefed on November 28 and we may have a further announcement at that time,” Casey said.
On July 6, 2016, Yanez shot Castile five times after Castile informed him that he had a gun, which he was licensed to carry. Castile’s death led to multiple protests.
A Ramsey County jury cleared Yanez of manslaughter and endangerment charges on June 16 after a three-week trial. Yanez is no longer employed by St. Anthony police.
In June, St. Anthony reached a settlement with Castile’s family for nearly $3 million. That’s nearly the maximum under the city’s coverage by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. Castile’s mother, Valerie, received the full payment.
That settlement amount is entirely funded by insurance coverage — and not by St. Anthony taxpayers.