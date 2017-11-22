Teacher Put On Leave After Social Media Posts

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — An Ashland elementary school teacher has been suspended because of a social media post about the fatal shooting of a Native American student by a sheriff’s deputy.

Ashland Superintendent Keith Hilts says the posts by Ojibwe language instructor Sandra Gokee were defamatory and inflammatory.

KBJR-TV reports the superintendent says Gokee’s messages have created tension with law enforcement and racial friction in the school. One posting on Gokee’s Facebook page says Jason Pero was “murdered by police.”

The 14-year-old boy was shot by the deputy earlier this month on the Bad River Band reservation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Pero refused commands to drop a butcher knife before he was shot.

Gokee is on paid administrative leave. The Board of Education will consider the suspension.

  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:09 am

    They don’t put up with liberal teachers like this in Wisconsin. Thank God. But Education Minnesota union goon teachers say and write this type of hatred all the time about police, republicans, conservatives, whites.

