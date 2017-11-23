Minnesota & South Dakota Farmers Named To Soybean Board

Filed Under: Soybean

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has named farmers from Minnesota and South Dakota to the United Soybean Board.

Lawrence Sukalski of Fairmont, Minnesota, and Marc Reiner of Tripp, South Dakota, are among 19 members and 3 alternates announced this week who have been appointed to serve three-year terms.

The board is made up of 73 members representing nearly 30 states. Members must be soybean producers who are nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

Perdue says the nation’s soybean producers will be well served by the appointees.

