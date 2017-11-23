Rosemount Marching Band Featured In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in decades, a Minnesota band shined in the national spotlight in the most famous parade of the year.

The Rosemount High School marching band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday morning. Family and friends gathered for a viewing party to cheer band members on.

“They work hard and we’re proud of their accomplishment,” Rosemount parent Pantea Nassirzadeh said. “It’s a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity.”

The viewing party for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition in Rosemount, but the 91st parade is something special.

Boys and girls dazzling in Rosemount navy and gold uniforms shined on the TV screen and made their way down the streets of New York City.

“I have a lot of relatives that were live, watching the parade in New York,” Rosemount marching band parent Lori Kearney said. “So I’ve been getting pictures all throughout Facebook.”

The Rosemount High School marching band hit their mark in Herald Square as millions watched around the country, including parents.

“It was a tear-jerker,” Nassirzadeh said. “It was such an emotional moment, and proud moment.”

Proud, and thankful — hoping it won’t be another 30 years before Minnesota shares its music on Thanksgiving.

The band’s performance coincides with the school’s 100-year anniversary. They were also selected to perform in the 2014 Rose Parade.