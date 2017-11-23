Rosemount Marching Band Featured In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: Kate Raddatz, Rosemount High School, Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in decades, a Minnesota band shined in the national spotlight in the most famous parade of the year.

The Rosemount High School marching band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday morning. Family and friends gathered for a viewing party to cheer band members on.

“They work hard and we’re proud of their accomplishment,” Rosemount parent Pantea Nassirzadeh said. “It’s a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity.”

rosemount march band macys parade Rosemount Marching Band Featured In Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade

(credit: CBS)

The viewing party for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition in Rosemount, but the 91st parade is something special.

Boys and girls dazzling in Rosemount navy and gold uniforms shined on the TV screen and made their way down the streets of New York City.

“I have a lot of relatives that were live, watching the parade in New York,” Rosemount marching band parent Lori Kearney said. “So I’ve been getting pictures all throughout Facebook.”

The Rosemount High School marching band hit their mark in Herald Square as millions watched around the country, including parents.

“It was a tear-jerker,” Nassirzadeh said. “It was such an emotional moment, and proud moment.”

Proud, and thankful — hoping it won’t be another 30 years before Minnesota shares its music on Thanksgiving.

The band’s performance coincides with the school’s 100-year anniversary. They were also selected to perform in the 2014 Rose Parade.

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch