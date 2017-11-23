Twin Cities Shoppers Line Up For Deals After Thanksgiving Feasts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -Shoppers didn’t waste any time lining up for deals this Thanksgiving.

Stores opened as early as 5 p.m. across the Twin Cities — from clothing to electronics, retailers displayed their deals for the holiday shopping season.

Best Buy’s CEO even stopped by the Ridgedale store to welcome customers. Some of the hundreds of shoppers lined up outside say the wait is worth it for the once-a-year deals.

“By doing this, it gets my husband to do the cooking of the turkey, so dinner should be ready by the time we get home,” shopper Suzanne Smith said.

With her plan in place, Smith scored some serious deals at the Ridgedale Center Best Buy, where doors opened at 5 p.m.

“We ended up getting a TV for our son, getting laptop for me, because I’m going back to school again for the fourth time, and some toys,” she said.

The CEO of Minnesota-based Best Buy — Hubert Joly — says there’s a reason so many were lined up outside.

“More than ever, this is the year where tech is the key gift,” he said.

Joly was shaking hands and making sales pitches on the floor Thursday night.

“I love customers, I love retail — this is our Super Bowl,” he said.

While some retailers like the Mall of America opted to save the sales for Black Friday and close on Thanksgiving Day, stores like Best Buy and Target started the deals around dinner time, and the crowds only ramped up throughout the night…

If you didn’t make it out to shop on Thanksgiving, there are still Black Friday deals the entire weekend, and then Cyber Monday. Stores are opening as early as 5 a.m. Friday, with plenty of time to get your holiday shopping done.