After Bystanders Hit By Gunfire In Downtown Minneapolis, Calls For Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People took a stand against downtown violence Friday night after several high profile shootings left innocent people wounded by gunfire this past summer.

A man waiting for the bus was hit and injured by a stray bullet after a shooting on Hennepin Avenue in August. In May, an innocent bystander was shot in the leg near Lyon’s Pub. Bullets also shot out windows in a nearby skyway in the incident.

In June, a 22-year-old woman was standing in line outside Pizza Luce when she was shot and injured. Her father hosted Friday night’s event at Last Call Bar on 5th Street.

“For this to happen to me and hit so close to home, the bar owners, all my DJ friends and even the patrons are down for the change and the movement to stop the violence,” he said. “Once it hits home, it really makes a move happen.”

So far no arrests have been made in his daughter’s shooting.

In a statement, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says the violence downtown has gone down since the summer:

“As Chief of Police, the public safety of Minneapolis is my highest priority. MPD leadership, which includes precinct Inspectors, daily examines and helps create strategies aimed at the reduction and prevention of violent crime. Downtown has certainly been a part of our focus. Earlier this year, when we experienced some increases in certain violent crime downtown, we remained focused on our reduction and prevention efforts. We are pleased to see the current violent crime reductions downtown. Our officers, Law Enforcement partners, downtown businesses, and residents are to be commended for their hard work in reducing violent crime. There is still more work to do. Public safety involves not only the reduction of crime but also one’s feeling of safety.”