23-Year-Old Man Killed In Northern MN Snowmobile Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Swatara man is dead after a snowmobile crash early Thursday morning.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the sheriff’s office received a report at 6:05 a.m. of a medical situation resulting from a snowmobile crash at residence in rural Swatara.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s office deputies learned a 23-year-old victim was taken to a residence after a snowmobile crash. The victim was identified as Jeremy Joseph Gindele.
An investigation reveals Gindele was riding a 2007 Ski-Doo 600 Renegade in a field on private property when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown off.
An autopsy is scheduled and the crash is under investigation.