Jail Escapee, Still Wearing Orange Jail Attire, Arrested In Clay County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Moorhead police have recovered a jail escapee who was still dressed in orange jail attire on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a Moorhead police officer saw a man walking south on the 300 block of 10th Street North. The officer confirmed that the clothing was from the Clay County Jail. The jail then confirmed the inmate, identified as 25-year-old James Lekvick Wingo, walked away from the Clay County Jail Annex.
After he was ordered to stop, the man fled on foot to a neighborhood on the 1000 blcok of 2nd Avenue North. A perimeter was set up and a West Fargo Police Canine was requested.
Police say a warning was given that the canine was going to be used when Wingo tried fleeing to the south. He was then confronted by officers on the 1st Avenue North perimeter.
Wingo was arrested and taken back to the Clay County Jail. He was cited with fleeing a police officer on foot.
Escape from custody charges are also expected to come from the housing authority, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.