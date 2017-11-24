How To Turn Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Into A Delicious Brunch

Thanksgiving brings lots of tasty food, but what do you do with all of those leftovers?
Seward Co-op shares two recipes to creatively use your Thanksgiving leftovers for a delicious brunch.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Strata with Greens
Ingredients:
- 5 cups leftover cooked stuffing
- 1 cup leftover green beans or Brussels sprouts, optional
- 2 cups chopped, fresh kale or hearty greens
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup shredded provolone cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, combine stuffing, turkey and chopped greens. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and salt/pepper until blended. Pour over the stuffing mixture. Top with shredded cheese. For best results, refrigerate overnight, covered.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, covered, 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 15-20 minutes, or until egg is set and cheese has browned. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 10.
Sweet Potato Pancakes with Cranberry Compote
Ingredients:
- 1 cup leftover mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup buttermilk (or a combination of milk and yogurt)
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Cinnamon, nutmeg or clove, to taste (or ¼ teaspoon each)
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup (optional)
- For serving: Leftover cranberry compote, maple syrup, yogurt, toasted walnuts
Directions:
- Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-low heat while you make the batter. Combine sweet potatoes, milk, egg and butter. Gently stir-in the dry ingredients.
- Test pan by adding a drop of water and making sure it sizzles. Use a little butter or oil each time you add batter. Ladle batter onto the pan, making any size pancakes you like. Flip when bubbles appear in the center of the pancakes and the bottoms are browned. Cook a few more minutes until the second side is lightly browned. Serve with leftover cranberry compote, maple syrup, yogurt, and toasted walnuts.