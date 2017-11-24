Thousands Show Up For Black Friday At Mall Of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — After being closed on Turkey Day for the second year in a row, the Mall of America is open again for thousands of shoppers on Friday morning.
The Mega Mall is bringing back traditional Black Friday excitement with giveaways, shopping deals and more.
The first 200 shoppers in line outside before the Mall opened at 5 a.m. received a mystery scratch-off gift card worth anywhere between $10 and $500.
The Mall of America estimates between 1,000 and 2,000 people were in line before the Mall opened.
The fun doesn’t stop on Black Friday though. Mall of America has special giveaways and events planned all weekend long.
